VIDEO: Go Inside the Recording Studio for KALEVALA; Available Today!

The highly anticipated original concept album for Kalevala The Musical (book, music, and lyrics by Johanna Telander) celebrates its release today, June 24. The album features orchestrations by Finnish virtuoso Marko Hilpo, and is mixed by Jay Alton at Alton Audio, and mastered by Brian Lucey at Magic Garden Mastering. It will be available on all major music platforms.

The album stars Tony and Olivier nominee ​​Ramin Karimloo, Julia Murney, Marina Pires, Quentin Garzón, Reeta Vestman, Omer Shàish, Natalie Toro, Johanna Telander, Kay Trinidad, Alyssa Fox, Amanda Yachechak, Brandon Contreras, Madison Claire Parks, Kristi Roosmaa, Nirvaan Pal, and Davna Ceron. The Ensemble includes Angeline Mirenda, Ariel Neydavoud, Brittany Rodin, Clay Christopher, Courtney Cheatham, Eeppi Ursin, Elena Ramos Pascullo, Jade Rosenberg, Janine Morita Colletti, Joey Boover, John Koski, Kimberly Immanuel, Marc Christopher, Markus Kaitila, Marshall Ross, Mikael Haavisto, Nicholas Leung, Nicole Corris, Noel Houle-von Behren, Olivia Valli, Petra Jasmiina, Rebbekah Vega-Romero, Stephen Velasquez. The Band consists of Marko Hilpo, Una Tone, Lydia Hull, Nadir Aslam, Katie Chambers, Magdalena Kress, Olli Hirvonen, Ian Riley, Arei Sekiguchi, Kate Amrine, Julie Dombroski, Jessica Santiago, Liann Cline, Johanna Telander, Justin Vance, Tom Kmiecik.

Johanna Telander: "Kalevala the Musical is more than a musical based on myth. It's not only a homage to Finland's National Epic Poem, filled with fascinating heroes and exciting stories, but it also sheds light on nature's relationship with humanity. I've always been interested in trees and how they can outlive us by hundreds of years, watching us go through our lives in the blink of an eye. What fascinating storytellers would they be if we knew how to listen to what they had to say? I chose their point of view to tell this story to dig into our roots as inhabitants of their world. Perhaps if we listened, their whispers might become clear to us again."

Kalevala The Musical is an epic fantasy set to a lush score of pop, jazz, and a flair of Finnish folk music. Inspired by the national poem of Finland, the story follows two children who find an ancient artifact in the woods, unleashing a magic portal into the forgotten world of Kalevala. Four Nature Spirits guide the children on an adventure through a set of runes to help return the lost Spirit of Man, Väinämöinen, back to his roots, so they could save the world from imminent darkness. Ultimately, the kids become entangled in the story, learning how their creativity can hold the power to change the world.

Kalevala The Musical is produced by Quentin Garzón and co-produced by Kristi Roosmaa. PR & Marketing by Petra Haapamäki, Jenni Niemi, Drew Lent, Kiera Moran, Cate Hudson.

Below, check out an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album and click here to order today!