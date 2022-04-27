VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Starring Michael Ball, Hannah Waddingham, Judi Dench & More

Cameron Mackintosh has invited many of Stephen Sondheim's old friends to join him in celebrating his extraordinary talents and legacy at the Sondheim Theatre which was recently gloriously rebuilt in Sondheim's honour and thanks the cast and company and everyone involved for agreeing to a special screening which will allow over 2,500 to see the performance.

Check out rehearsal footage below!

The evening, which takes place for one night only on 3 May 2022 at 8pm, sold out within a couple of hours when tickets went on sale leaving thousands of disappointed fans unable to get tickets. Mackintosh has extend this experience to a wider audience and will transform the Prince Edward Theatre into a unique theatrical event powered by The Luna Cinema and transmitted live from the Sondheim Theatre. The event will start from 7pm with a live broadcast from the Sondheim Theatre leading up to the Gala commencing at 8pm.

The Company

Michael Ball, Helena Bonham Carter, Rob Brydon, Petula Clark, Rosalie Craig, Janie Dee, Judi Dench, Daniel Evans, Maria Friedman, Haydn Gwynne, Bonnie Langford, Damian Lewis, Julia McKenzie, Julian Ovenden, Bernadette Peters, Siân Phillips, Jon Robyns, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Imelda Staunton, Charlie Stemp, Hannah Waddingham, Gary Wilmot and Michael D. Xavier.

Co-starring

Shan Ako, Christine Allado, Holly-Anne Hull, Ashley Campbell, Anna-Jane Casey, Desmonda Cathabel, Josefina Gabrielle, Louis Gaunt, Amy Griffiths, Rob Houchen, Bradley Jaden, Ian McLarnon, Jeremy Secomb, Jordan Shaw and Matthew White.

The Gala will be staged by Matthew Bourne and Maria Friedman with choreography by Stephen Mear and a 25-piece orchestra conducted byAlfonso Casado Trigo. Musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements are by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection designs by George Reeve, lighting by Warren Letton and sound by Mick Potter.

All profits from the evening at both the Sondheim and Prince Edward Theatres will go to the Stephen Sondheim Foundation, which the legendary composer and lyricist established under his Will to receive future income from his copyrights and intellectual property, with the proceeds to be used principally for the support of playwrights, composers and lyricists in the early stages of their careers to assist in the development and advancement of their work, as well as for sustaining other aspects of the musical theatre craft and arts education.

Until the Stephen Sondheim Foundation has completed the process of its formation, the proceeds derived from this event will be held in trust by The Mackintosh Foundation (registered charity number: 327751) on its behalf.

For more information visit: sondheimoldfriends.com