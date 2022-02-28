VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night of SLAVE PLAY in Los Angeles

Click Here for More Articles on SLAVE PLAY

Last week marked opening night of the West Coast premiere of playwright Jeremy O. Harris' unflinching new work Slave Play in Los Angeles at the Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum now through March 13, 2022.

Check out video from opening night below!

The cast features Broadway company members, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Jonathan Higginbotham, Devin Kawaoka, Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Paul Alexander Nolan, Jakeem Dante Powell and Elizabeth Stahlmann. Understudies include Jordan Lis Cooper, Rashaad Hall, Kineta Kunutu, James Patrick Nelson and Galen J. Williams. Williams was also involved in the Broadway production.

The creative team for the West Coast premiere of "Slave Play" includes Clint Ramos (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), Lindsay Jones (sound design and original music), Cookie Jordan (hair and wig design), Byron Easley (movement) and Teniece Divya Johnson (intimacy and fight direction - based on the original intimacy and fight direction by Claire Warden and Teniece Divya Johnson). Casting is by Taylor Williams and Victor Vazquez. Kelly A. Martindale is the production stage manager.

Tickets for "Slave Play" are currently on sale for production at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre and start at $30. They are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org.