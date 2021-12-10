VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night of COMPANY on Broadway!

In comes Company! Just last night, the much anticipated revival of Company, starring Tony winner Katrina Lenk and two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone, opened on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the big night below!

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive.

