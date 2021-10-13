VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night of CHICKEN & BISCUITS on Broadway!

On Sunday night, the audience at the Circle in the Square Theatre was treated to an extra helping of joy, as CHICKEN & BISCUITS, the new comedy written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston, officially opened. Watch below as BroadwayWorld takes you inside the big night!

This dynamic ensemble cast leads a raucous family comedy so full of laughter and love, it'll leave you begging for seconds. The Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of their father-hopefully without killing each other! But any hopes for a peaceful reunion unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral. CHICKEN & BISCUITS had its world premiere on February 28, 2020 at Queens Theatre, but the engagement was cut short less than two weeks later, when the theater industry suspended operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

