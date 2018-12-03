KISS ME KATE
VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes in the Making of KISS ME, KATE Artwork

Dec. 3, 2018  

Kiss Me, Kate is coming back to Broadway with favorite Tony winning soprano Kelli O'Hara leading the cast alongside Will Chase. Roundabout revealed the new artwork for the show, watch the video below to get a behind the scenes look at its making!

Kiss Me, Kate will begin preview performances on Thursday, February 14, 2019 and opens officially on Thursday, March 14, 2019. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th St).

Kiss Me, Kate features a book by Sam and Bella Spewack, music and lyrics by Cole Porter, direction by eight-time Tony nominee and Roundabout's Associate Artistic Director Scott Ellis, choreography by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, and music direction by Paul Gemignani.

The creative team includes David Rockwell (Sets), Jeff Mahshie (Costumes), Donald Holder (Lighting), Brian Ronan (Sound) and David Brian Brown (Hair & Wig design).

Roundabout welcomes back longtime friends of the theater; Tony winner Kelli O'Harawho was nominated for her role in the 2006 revival of The Pajama Game opposite Harry Connick, Jr. and Will Chase returns to Roundabout following his Tony nominated role in 2012 revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood. In 2016, O'Hara and Chase also starred in a sold-out benefit concert reading of Kiss Me, Kate directed by Scott Ellis.

