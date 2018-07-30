VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Muny's GYPSY With Hayley Podschun

Go behind the scenes of The Muny's production of GYPSY in the video below as Hayley Podschun takes over our Instagram account to show you what it takes to put on one of Broadway's most renowned shows at the world's largest outdoor musical theatre!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram!

Hayley Podschun (Dainty June) is beyond thrilled to make her MUNY debut while "entertaining you" in one of her dream roles. Originally from Overland Park, Kansas, Hayley has been working professionally since the age of 10, where she started as Baby June! Hayley made her Broadway debut at the age of 12 in The Sound of Music and has been working consistently since then. Broadway/Tours Credits: Wicked (Glinda, Natl. Tour), Hello Dolly, Something Rotten, Chaplin (Mildred Harris), Anything Goes, Sunday in the Park With George, Pal Joey, Hairspray (Bway & Natl. Tour). Film/TV: Hairspray (Tammy), The Blacklist (NBC), Louie (FX). Love and thanks to her family, Nicolosi, and her B. For more information, check out her Instagram: @hayley_podschun or her website www.hayleypodschun.com

Tony Award-winning actress Beth Leavel will star as Rose in The Muny's 2018 production of Gypsy, beginning tomorrow July 27 through August 2. The Muny's production of Gypsy is directed by Rob Ruggiero and choreographed by Ralph Perkins with music direction by James Moore.

Regarded by many theater professionals as the greatest musical ever created, GYPSY is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success... while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920's, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents' landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication.

The celebrated score, by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim (book by Arthur Laurents), boasts one glorious hit after another, including: "Let Me Entertain You," "Some People," "You'll Never Get Away from Me," "If Momma Was Married," "All I Need Is the Girl," "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "You Gotta Get A Gimmick," "Small World" and "Together Wherever We Go.".

The 2018 Muny season schedule includes: Jerome Robbins' Broadway (June 11 - 17), The Wiz (June 19 - 25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27 - July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9 - 16), Annie (July 18 - 25), Gypsy (July 27 - August 2) and Meet Me In St. Louis (August 4 - 12).







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You