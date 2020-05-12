Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Glenn Close Shares Message in Support of Food for Heroes Program
Glenn Close today shared a message in support of New York's Food for Heroes program, on Chirlane McCray's Twitter.
The Food For Heroes program has expanded to bring daily meals to an additional 2,000 healthcare workers and essential staff in New York City.
Check out the tweet with the video below!
We're expanding the #FoodForHeroes program to bring daily meals to an additional 2,000 healthcare workers and essential staff in New York City. Thank you to Glenn Close for lending her voice, and to everyone helping to support and nourish our heroes through @nycmayorsfund. pic.twitter.com/wWOsb0kOhG- Chirlane McCray (@NYCFirstLady) May 12, 2020
