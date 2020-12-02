VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Isaac Mizrahi's Upcoming Concert!
Isaac Mizrahi's first virtual Café Carlyle concert premieres December 4 at 8pm ET with special guest Suzanne Vega.
Isaac Mizrahi presents a special concert series full of stories and songs, delivered right to your living room. The first show premieres December 4 at 8pm ET!
GET TICKETS
Filmed (without an audience) at the New York City landmark Café Carlyle, Mizrahi brings you four completely unique shows, each featuring a special guest. Mizrahi will be accompanied by his six-piece band, led by Ben Waltzer.
Watch a sneak peek below!
Since 2017, Isaac Mizrahi has had an annual residence at Café Carlyle, winning praise from the New York Times who coined him "...a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy."
Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted seven seasons of The Isaac Mizrahi Show, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. Mizrahi has directed several theatrical productions including A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis and the annual presentation of Peter and The Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York. He has performed at Café Carlyle, Joe's Pub and The McCarter Theatre, to name a few of many venues. Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. His New York Times Bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in February 2019.
All events in the Isaac @ Cafe Carlyle series only are available On Demand for 30 Days following the premiere event.
