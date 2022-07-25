Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE MUNY
VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at LEGALLY BLONDE at the Muny, Starring Kyla Stone and Patti Murin

The production opens tonight and runs through July 31.

Jul. 25, 2022  

The Muny's production of Legally Blonde The Musical begins tonight, running July 25 - 31, 2022. Get a first look in the all new sneak peek video below!

The cast is led by Kyla Stone (Elle Woods), Fergie L. Phillipe (Emmett Forrest), Patti Murin (Paulette), Sean Allan Krill (Professor Callahan), Hayley Podschun (Brooke Wyndham), Kelsey Anne Brown (Margot), Gabi Campo (Serena), Kerri George (Enid), Khailah Johnson (Pilar) and Dan Tracy (Warner Huntington III), alongside Olivia Kaufmann (Vivienne Kensington), Mackenzie Bell (Standby for Paulette and Brooke Wyndham), Gregory Lee Rodriguez (Standby for Emmett Forrest) and Dave Schoonover (Standby for Professor Callahan).

Rounding out the company are Andrés Acosta, Angela Birchett, Veronica Sofia Burt, Shea Coffman, Taylor Marie Daniel, Abigail Isom, Sydney Jones, Emily Madigan, UJ Mangune, Alora Tonielle Martinez, Adelina Mitchell, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Ben Nordstrom, Liam Pearce, Gabriel Reyes, Matt Rivera, Cristina Sastre, Rochelle Scudder, Christopher De'Shawn Tipps, Julien Valme and Ricky and Myrtle as Bruiser and Rufus. The company will also be joined by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.

As previously announced, Legally Blonde The Musical is directed by Maggie Burrows, choreographed by William Carlos Angulo, with associate chorographer Shanita Talmor, assistant choreographer UJ Mangune and music direction by Lon Hoyt.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Hannah Tran, wig design by Liz Printz, animals by William Berloni and production stage manager Matthew Lacey.

