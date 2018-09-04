VIDEO: Get a 360 Degree Look at Boston Lyric Stage's KISS OF THE SPIDERWOMAN Sitzprobe

Watch in the video below as Eddy Cavazos sings "Dressing Them Up" from Kiss of the Spider Woman's sitzprobe at Boston's Lyric Stage! The production is now on stage through October 7th!

Kiss of the Spider Woman revamps a harrowing tale of persecution into a dazzling spectacle that juxtaposes gritty realities with liberating fantasies. Cell mates in a Latin American prison, Valentin is a tough Argentine revolutionary undergoing torture and Molina is an unabashed homosexual serving eight years for deviant behavior.

Molina escapes from the terrifying reality of prison life by sharing his fantasies about a mysterious 1940s movie star who takes on the role of a Spider Woman who can kill with a kiss. Tony® Awards for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Book by Terrence McNally, Music by John Kander, Lyrics by Fred Ebb, Based on the novel by Manuel Puig, Directed and Choreographed by Rachel Bertone.

Tickets and more information at lyricstage.com/productions/kiss-of-the-spider-woman/

