VIDEO: Get A Peek Inside The FROZEN Tour's Set Load-In

Let the storm rage on because we're getting an inside look at the Frozen tour with this special time-lapse of everything that it takes to load in the production's show-stopping set at each tour stop. Head to Arendelle by checking out the video below!

Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, has joined Disney Theatrical hits The Lion King and Aladdin on tour across North America. Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two Broadway seasons, breaking four house records the legendary St. James Theatre, its New York home where it is currently celebrating its second smash year.

For more information, including a list of currently announced cities, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.

The Frozen North American tour stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members Austin Colby (Bowman's husband) as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse as Weselton, Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven, as well as Stella Cobb (Young Anna), Alyssa Kim (Young Elsa), Jaiden Klein (Young Elsa), and Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Young Anna).

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.





