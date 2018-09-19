VIDEO: Get A First Look at JERSEY BOYS at Ogunquit Playhouse

The multi-Tony Award-winning, international sensation that took Broadway and the world by storm, makes its Northeast premiere at the Ogunquit Playhouse, on stage through October 28. Get a first look at the cast in action below!

Jersey Boys takes audiences on an exhilarating journey behind the music of mega-stars Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The musical was penned by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. It follows the incredible story of four guys bound by One Dream, who worked their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Audiences around the world have gone wild over the electrifying performances of the golden greats that took these hometown boys from Jersey all the way to the top of the charts: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," "My Eyes Adored You," and many more.

Starring as Frankie Valli, lead vocalist of The Four Seasons is Jonathan Mousset. He has performed in many regional theatres across the U.S. in such shows as Newsies, In the Heights, and Godspell. Mr. Mousset has also performed in concerts at New York City venues including 54 Below, the Times Center, and the Town Hall. Matthew Guy Magnusson makes his Ogunquit Playhouse debut as Tommy DeVito, lead guitar player of The Four Seasons. Mr. Magnusson has numerous regional theatre credits including Grease, Spring Awakening, American Idiot, and Ring of Fire.

Performing as Bob Gaudio, songwriter behind The Four Seasons is Andy Christopher. Mr. Christopher has performed as Buddy Holly in the National Tour of Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story and in many regional theatres across the U.S. including Bucks County Playhouse, Flat Rock Playhouse, West Virginia Public Theatre, The Muny, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Great Lakes CFA, Fulton Theatre, Maine State Music Theatre, Casa Mañana, and the Ogunquit Playhouse where he got his start in 2012. Returning to the Playhouse to star as Nick Massi, The Four Seasons bassist is Matthew David Amira. Mr. Amira was last seen at the Ogunquit Playhouse in the 2016 production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. His many regional theatre credits include Madame Defarge, She Loves Me, Fiddler on the Roof, and South Pacific among others.

Joining the ensemble of Jersey Boys is Andrew Aaron Berlin, Sean Burns, Kris Coleman, Nathan Yates Douglass, Craig Glen Foster, Maxel Garcia, Colin McAdoo, David McDonald, Hillary Porter, Bailey Purvis, Erin Riley, Connor Schulz, Doug Storm, and Stephanie Toups.

The Ogunquit Playhouse production will be helmed by Award-winning director, writer and producer Holly-Anne Palmer. Ms. Palmer is the lead Producer and Creative Director of the global hits Wine Lovers the Musical, PROHIBITION, and Holiday Happy Hour. She has numerous Broadway credits including Jersey Boys, Billy Crystal's 700 Sundays, Bring It On: The Musical, Dracula, Walking With Dinosaurs, and Cover Girls. Her many Off-Broadway and regional credits include the 25th Anniversary Production of Steel Magnolias at Le Petit Theatre, Gentleman's Wish and Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? at Barrow Group, Platforms at TASC, Autophobia, at Ars Nova, Inventing Avi Aviv at Abingdon Theatre, Oklahoma! for the Reagle Players, and for the Ogunquit Playhouse 2009 production of All Shook Up starring Sally Struthers.

Jonny Baird joins the creative team as Music Director for Jersey Boys. For the past three years, Mr. Baird has been the Music Supervisor for Norwegian Cruise Lines. He has worked on such productions as Million Dollar Quartet, Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, After Midnight, Wine Lovers the Musical, Ragtime, Bat Boy, Les Miserables and the Broadway revival of Annie.

Returning to the Ogunquit Playhouse as Choreographer is Gerry McIntyre. He most recently choreographed the Ogunquit production of Priscilla: Queen of the Desert in 2016, as well as 9 to 5 in 2012. Mr. McIntyre was also the Director/Choreographer for the Ogunquit Production of Chicago in 2010. Off-Broadway he has worked on many productions including Hallelujah Baby!, Ain't Misbehavin', Once On This Island, and the National Tour of Dreamgirls. Mr. McIntyre is the choreographer of the hit Off-Broadway show, Spamilton.

Scenic Design for Jersey Boys is by Adam Koch. His previous set designs for the Ogunquit Playhouse include last season's Mamma Mia! and Heartbreak Hotel and 2015's Sister Act and Saturday Night Fever. Mr. Koch was nominated for Best Scenic Design by the IRNE Awards for the 2016 Ogunquit Playhouse production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. He has worked for numerous regional theatres including Signature Theatre, Serenbe Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Goodspeed Musicals, Paper Mill Playhouse, and Portland Stage, among many others.

Joining the Jersey Boys creative team as Costume Designer is Tristan Raines. His costume design credits include New York Pops Christmas Concert at Carnegie Hall in 2015 and 2016, Would You Still Love Me If, Stalking the Bogeyman, and Bare at New World Stages, Moving Light at New York Theatre Ballet, and Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus, for both New World Stages and the National Tour. He has also created costume designs for The MUNY productions of Jesus Christ Superstar, Singing in the Rain, and Meet Me in St. Louis. Wig/Hair and Makeup Design for Jersey Boys is by Leah Loukas. Ms. Loukas has designed for numerous Broadway productions including Escape to Margaritaville, Time and the Conways, Marvin's Room, American Idiot, On the Town, A Night with Janis Joplin, and Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. She has created wig designs for both Off-Broadway and regional theatres including Paper Mill Playhouse, Dallas Theater Center, La Jolla Playhouse, The Muny and NYC's Signature Theatre.

Sound Designer for Jersey Boys is Kevin Heard, returning for his fifth season at the Ogunquit Playhouse, after designing for Oklahoma!, An American in Paris and Grumpy Old Men the Musical this season, and Mamma Mia! and Ragtime in 2017. Mr. Heard recently received an IRNE (Independent Reviewers of New England) Award for his Sound Design on Ragtime. Mr. Heard has been Associate Sound Designer for All the Way, The Cherry Orchard, The Country House, and Sylvia, on Broadway, as well as for Fun Home, Kinky Boots, and Matilda, internationally. Lighting design for Jersey Boys is by Ogunquit Playhouse Resident Lighting Designer, Richard Latta. Mr. Latta has created the lighting design for dozens of Ogunquit productions, including most recently, Grumpy Old Men the Musical, An American in Paris, Oklahoma!, Mamma Mia!, Bullets Over Broadway, Ragtime, Heartbreak Hotel, From Here to Eternity, Anything Goes, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame for which he received an IRNE Award nomination for Best Lighting Design. Casting for the Ogunquit Playhouse production of Jersey Boys is by Anthony C. Daniel.

Individual tickets are on sale and prices start at $52 each. To learn more about becoming a Playhouse member, or to purchase tickets and gift cards, visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org or call the Ogunquit Playhouse Box Office at 207-646-5511.

