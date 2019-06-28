VIDEO: Get A First Look at 1776 at The Muny!

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Muny's production of 1776, the third show of its second century - not on stage through July 3. Check out the video below!

The cast includes Robert Petkoff (John Adams), Adam Heller (Benjamin Franklin), Keith Hines (Thomas Jefferson), Jenny Powers (Abigail Adams) and Ali Ewoldt (Martha Jefferson).

Additional members of the Continental Congress include George Abud (James Wilson), Ryan Andes (Richard Henry Lee), Reed Armstrong (Dr. Lyman Hall), Patrick Blindauer (Samuel Chase), Harry Bouvy (Andrew McNair), Dean Christopher (Joseph Hewes), Bobby Conte Thornton (Edward Rutledge), Ben Davis (John Dickinson), J.D. Daw (Robert Livingston), Gary Glasgow (Charles Thomson), Philip Hoffman (Caesar Rodney), Michael Thomas Holmes (George Read), Joneal Joplin (Stephen Hopkins), Brian Keane (Col. Thomas McKean), Benjamin Love (A Leather Apron), Larry Mabrey (Lewis Morris), Ben Nordstrom (Dr. Josiah Bartlett), Rich Pisarkiewicz (Painter), Alex Prakken (Courier), Michael James Reed (John Hancock), Greg Roderick (Roger Sherman) and Jerry Vogel (Rev. John Witherspoon).

776 is directed by Rob Ruggiero and choreographed by Enrique Brown with music direction by James Moore.

The production team leading 1776 includes scenic design by Luke Cantarella, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by John Lasiter, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Leah J. Loukas. Production stage manager is Nancy Uffner. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

1776 features music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards a book by Peter Stone and is based on a concept by Sherman Edwards.

With the American Revolution underway, a nation's independence is ready to be claimed. The three-time Tony Award-winning 1776 sets ablaze the historic signing of the Declaration of Independence and illuminates the personalities, passions and compromises that created a nation. Featuring a telling score that includes "Sit Down, John," "He Plays the Violin" and "Momma Look Sharp," this Muny production will mesmerize, delight and inspire you.



The seven shows in the 2019 Muny season are: Guys and Dolls (June 10 - 16), Kinky Boots (June 19 - 25), 1776 (June 27 - July 3), Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (July 8 - 16), Footloose (July 18 - 24), Lerner and Loewe's Paint Your Wagon (July 27 - August 2) and Roald Dahl's Matilda (August 5 - 11). For more information, visit muny.org.

Season tickets, single tickets and Muny gift cards for the 101st season are available online and at The Muny Box Office. MetroTix is the only official online point-of-purchase vendor for The Muny. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.





