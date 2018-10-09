VIDEO: Get A First Look At Wallace Buice Theatre's PARADE in Marietta, GA

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Wallace Buice Theatre Company's PARADE at the Lyric Studio in Marietta, GA. Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown's masterpiece returns home to Marietta, where the story began 105 years ago.

In 1913, Leo Frank, a Brooklyn-raised Jew living in Georgia, is put on trial for the murder of thirteen-year-old Mary Phagan, a factory worker under his employ. Already guilty in the eyes of everyone around him, a sensationalist publisher and a janitor's (false?) testimony seal Leo's fate.

His only defenders are a governor with a conscience and, eventually, his assimilated Southern wife who finds the strength and love to become his greatest champion. Amid religious intolerance, political injustice and racial tension, this stirring Tony Award-winning show explores the endurance of love and hope against all the odds.

The musical was first produced on Broadway in 1998 and was directed by Harold Prince. Even though it closed after a short stay at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, the musical had a profound impact, winning the Tony Awards in 1999 for Best Book and Best Original Score (out of nine nominations); and six Drama Desk Awards (Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Actor, Outstanding Actress, Outstanding Featured Actor, Outstanding Orchestrations and Outstanding Music.

With a Book by Alfred Uhry (Pulitzer Prize and Academy Award winner for DRIVING MISS DAISY) and Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown (THE LAST FIVE YEARS), PARADE is a tragic and true story of the 1913 of a Brooklyn-born Jewish factory manager Leo Frank who was accused of raping and murdering a 13 year old employee, Mary Phagan.

