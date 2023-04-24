VIDEO: Get A First Look At Rehearsals for Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera

A Mozart double-header wraps up this season's slate of new productions at the Met Opera. Tony Award-winning director Ivo van Hove makes his Met debut with Don Giovanni, which opens on May 5.

Get a first look at Baritone Peter Mattei singing the title character's Act II aria, "Deh vieni alla finestra," in an early rehearsal, accompanied by assistant conductor Jonathan C. Kelly.

The cast includes one of today's greatest interpreters of the opera's title role, baritone Peter Mattei, as well as sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martínez, and Ying Fang; tenor Ben Bliss; and bass-baritones Adam Plachetka and Alfred Walker.

Aided by his ingenious librettist, Lorenzo Da Ponte, Mozart approached his operatic retelling of the Don Juan myth from a point of view that is neither tragic nor entirely comic, but rather lighthearted, urbane, and ironic. We follow the title character and his earthy comic sidekick, Leporello, through a series of encounters that begins with a fatal duel, moves back and forth between the humorous and the sentimental, and ends with the protagonist being dragged down to hell.

Mozart's score teems with the elegance and grace that marks his entire output, which is evident from the first measures of the ravishing overture. This combination of musical refinement and extraordinary dramatic expression makes Don Giovanni one of the longest enduring and universally beloved works in the standard repertoire.