VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam

The production is now on stage through February 18th, 2024.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Get a first look at Ivo van Hove's production of Jesus Christ Superstar at Theater DeLaMar in Amsterdam. The cast features Jeangu Macrooy (Jesus), Freek Bartels (Judas), Edwin Jonker (Pilatus), Alex Klaasen (King Herod), Magtel de Laat ( Maria Magdalena). Performances continue through February 18th, 2024.

The legendary rock opera by lyricist Tim Rice (Evita, The Lion King) and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber (Evita, The Phantom of the Opera) redefined the Broadway musical and 40 years later it remains a beloved classic. The instantly recognizable tunes and daringly contemporary lyrics made it one of the most popular albums of all-time, selling over seven million copies, as well as creating a truly global smash hit, with sold-out productions in more than 40 countries.

Ivo van Hove began his career in 1981 and has been director of Toneelgroep Amsterdam since 2001. He has also been director of Het Zuidelijk Toneel. From 1998 to 2004, he managed the Holland Festival, annually presenting his selection of international theater, music, opera and dance.

Until 2010 he was one of the artistic leaders of the Dramatic Arts department in Antwerp. Ivo van Hove's production work in theater includes Hedda Gabler at The National Theatre, A View From the Bridge at Young Vic, West End and Broadway, The Crucible on Broadway, Lazarus in New York and London, and Visconti's The Damned at Comedie-Francaise.

Ivo van Hove's work as director for theater includes Angels in America, Roman Tragedies, Kings of War, Opening Night, Obsession, Antonioni, Taming of the Shrew, Scenes from a Marriage, After the Rehearsal/Persona, The Human Voice, Othello, Children of the Sun, The Miser, Mourning Becomes Electra, Long Dayâ€™s Journey into Night and The Fountainhead at Toneelgroep Amsterdam.

His work for musicals includes Rent and David Bowie and Enda Walsh's Lazarus. His work for opera includes Lulu, the entire Der Ring des Nibelungen, The Makropulos Affair and Salome at the Dutch National Opera, and the world premiere of the opera Brokeback Mountain in Madrid. His film and TV work includes Home Front and Amsterdam.

Ivo van Hove has been recognized for his work with several awards, including two Olivier awards and two Tony awards for A View From the Bridge; an Amsterdam Oeuvre Award; two Obie Awards for More Stately Mansions and Hedda Gabler; the Archangel Award at the Edinburgh Festival; the Criticsâ€™ Circle Theatre Award; a Moliere Award for best production in France; and a Dutch Oeuvre Award, together with Jan Versweyveld.
He has also received an honorary doctorate for general merit from the University of Antwerp and the Flemish Culture Prize for Overall Cultural Merit from the Flemish government.

Ivo van Hove is Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in France, and King Filip of Belgium awarded him Commander of the Order of the Crown.

For more information visit: Click Here




