Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: George Salazar & More Perform Reimagined 'Flesh Failures/Let The Sunshine' From HAIR

The video also stars Julia K Harriman, Simone Joy Jones, Malaya, J Rome and Naärai.

May. 31, 2022  

Acclaimed digital Broadway creators Michael Korte & Bryson Camper are back with a new, soul-shaking reimagining of 'Flesh Failures/Let The Sunshine' from the show HAIR.

Watch below!

The video stars: George Salazar, Julia K Harriman, Simone Joy Jones, Malaya, J Rome and Naärai. The new work, directed by Korte, features music production and vocal arrangements by Bryson Camper.

Fans will recognize Korte's previous Broadway reimaginings including viral Hamilton/Beyoncé mashup #HAM4BEY and Elphaba in the Bathroom.

VIDEO: George Salazar & More Perform Reimagined 'Flesh Failures/Let The Sunshine' From HAIR
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You