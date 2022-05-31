VIDEO: George Salazar & More Perform Reimagined 'Flesh Failures/Let The Sunshine' From HAIR

Acclaimed digital Broadway creators Michael Korte & Bryson Camper are back with a new, soul-shaking reimagining of 'Flesh Failures/Let The Sunshine' from the show HAIR.

The video stars: George Salazar, Julia K Harriman, Simone Joy Jones, Malaya, J Rome and Naärai. The new work, directed by Korte, features music production and vocal arrangements by Bryson Camper.

Fans will recognize Korte's previous Broadway reimaginings including viral Hamilton/Beyoncé mashup #HAM4BEY and Elphaba in the Bathroom.