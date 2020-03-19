VIDEO: Gal Gadot Gathers Celeb Friends to Sing 'Imagine'

Gal Gadot and her celebrity friends took to Instagram to share a video of themselves singing Imagine by John Lennon.

The video included stars like Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman, Zoe Kravitz, Pedro Pascal, Leslie Odom Jr., Amy Adams, Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, Norah Jones and more!

Watch the video below!

Gal Gadot is an Israeli actress and model. Her first international film role was Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious (2009), which she reprised in subsequent installments of the film franchise. She went on to earn worldwide fame for portraying Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, beginning with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), followed by the solo film Wonder Woman and the ensemble Justice League (both 2017). In 2018, Gadot was included on Time's annual list of THE 100 most influential people in the world, and she was listed among the highest-paid actresses in the world.





