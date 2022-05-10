VIDEO: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Chronicles Their Journey on Broadway

Girl From The North Country, nominated yesterday for 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical, just released a new video that chronicles their journey on Broadway.

Watch the video below!

Narrated by Robert Joy, the video explains the long and sometimes challenging journey the show has faced throughout the past three and a half years. Starting with our start off-Broadway at The Public Theater in 2018, to our original March 2020 opening (as the last Broadway show to open before the COVID-19 shutdown), through our brief time on Broadway in the Fall 2021 all the way until now - the final limited engagement that will culminate the show's journey on Broadway.

Along the way, the video features words from Conor McPherson and various cast members reflecting on what this show has meant to them, and why it has kept them pressing on through the toughest of times.

Girl From The North Country is currently playing a strictly limited return engagement on Broadway through Saturday, June 11, 2022. The production originally opened on Broadway on March 5, 2020 to rave reviews, but closed just a week later, along with all other Broadway shows, due to COVID pandemic. The production re-opened on Broadway on October 13, 2021 and played through January 23, 2022.

The production originated at The Old Vic in London. In addition to Broadway, it has played in the West End and Toronto, at The Public Theater in New York, and is currently playing across Australia and embarking upon a UK and Ireland tour, opening in Dublin on June 25th. Today, the production also announced a North American tour, kicking off in Minneapolis in Fall 2023.

Girl From The North Country, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson, boldly reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan, as they've never been heard before. This spiritually uplifting and beautiful story is set in Duluth, MN, in 1934, when a group of wanderers' lives intersect at a house full of music, life and hope.

Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Tony Award nominee Jeannette Bayardelle, Craig Bierko, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; Tony Award nominated orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; Tony Award nominated sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Marco Paguia.