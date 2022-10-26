VIDEO: First Look at Josh Groban's GREAT BIG RADIO CITY SHOW Concert on PBS
The new concert special will premiere on November 25.
PBS Great Performances has shared a first look at Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show. The new concert special will premiere on November 25.
Experience the world-renowned baritone performing songs from many musical genres alongside several special guest stars including Cyndi Lauper, Denée Benton, New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck and more. Watch a preview of the special below!
The 50th anniversary season of Great Performances will also feature Richard III from The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park, Black Lucy and the Bard from Nashville Ballet, and more. Check out the lineup for the new season here.
Tony®, EMMY®, and four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban will be seen on Broadway in 2023 in the title role of the new revival of Sweeney Todd.
He possesses one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music. Moreover, he continues to captivate fans everywhere as both a powerhouse vocalist and dynamic renaissance man. He has sold over 35 million albums worldwide, headlined legendary venues on multiple continents, and entertained audiences with acclaimed film and television appearances.
His catalog spans a series of chart-topping blockbuster albums, including Josh Groban (5x-platinum), Closer (6x-platinum), Noël (6x-platinum), Awake (2x-platinum), Illumination, All That Echoes (gold), Stages (gold) his first UK #1 album, Bridges, and his most recent release, Harmony. Along the way, he packed arenas throughout North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.
Extending his repertoire, Groban made his Broadway debut in 2016 with a starring role in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. He garnered a Tony® Award nomination for Best Lead Actor In A Musical. He has expanded his presence with appearances on Glee, The Simpsons, The Office, CSI: NY, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and The Crazy Ones as well as in the feature films Coffee Town, Muppets Most Wanted, and Crazy, Stupid, Love. In addition, he starred in the NETFLIX series The Good Cop in 2018.
Watch the new preview here:
