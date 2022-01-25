VIDEO: First Look at Emilie Kouatchou as Christine in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Emilie Kouatchou will take over the role of 'Christine Daaé' in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, beginning on Wednesday, January 26 at 7PM. Meghan Picerno played her final performance on Sunday evening, January 23 at 5PM.

Emilie Kouatchou made history in October as the first Black actor to play the role on Broadway. The role is Ms. Kouatchou's celebrated Broadway debut.

Check out all new footage of Kouatchoe as Christine in the video below!

Taking over as the 'Christine' Alternate will be Julia Udine, who also has a long history with the show. She originated the role of 'Christine' in the all-new North American touring production in 2013. She joined the Broadway production in December 2014, playing the role there over 400 times. She returned to the New York production for the recent reopening, serving as the production's first and only full-time Standby for 'Christine.' Her first performance as Alternate will be Monday evening, January 24 at 8PM.

Continuing in their roles are Ben Crawford as 'The Phantom,' John Riddle as 'Raoul,' Bradley Dean as 'Monsieur André,' Craig Bennett as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Raquel Suarez Groen as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' Maree Johnson as 'Madame Giry,' Carlton Moe as 'Ubaldo Piangi' and Sara Esty as 'Meg Giry.'

The Ensemble features Giselle Alvarez, Polly Baird, Janinah Burnett, Xiaoxiao Cao, David Michael Garry, Chris Georgetti, Kelly Jeanne Grant, Katharine Heaton, Satomi Hofmann, Ted Keegan, Kfir, Kelly Loughran, Scott Mikita, Greg Mills, Justin Peck, Patricia Phillips, Richard Poole, Jessica Radetsky, Lindsay Roberts, Janet Saia, Paul A. Schaefer, and Carly Blake.

