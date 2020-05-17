VIDEO: First Look at EUROVISION SONG CONTEST Starring Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and More
Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the upcoming musical film, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, starring Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens and Demi Lovato.
Get a first look at the film here in a music video trailer featuring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams singing the Icelandic Pop banger, 'Volcano Man'!
The #Eurovision dream is very much alive. Starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as members of the Icelandic band Fire Saga, check out #VolcanoMan, a new song from the upcoming movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/jIK7ccL3Ju- Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) May 16, 2020
The directed by David Dobkin, and written by Andrew Steele and Will Ferrell
The story follows Icelandic singers Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir as they are given the chance to represent their country at the Eurovision Song Contest.
The film was initially scheduled for a May 2020 release to coincide with the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, however the release was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film begins streaming Netflix on June 26, 2020.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Broadway production of Frozen will not reopen as a result of the industry-wide shutdown and resulting economic fallout. The production's final per... (read more)
HAIRSPRAY Stage & Film Stars Kristin Chenoweth, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Andrea Martin & More Sing 'You Can't Stop the Beat'
Stars from stage and screen adaptations of Hairspray have come together virtually to perform an uplifting adaptation of the show's finale, 'You Can't ... (read more)
Watch: The NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 25 Announced
Watch the first episode of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE High School Edition - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performer... (read more)
CBS To Air GREASE SING-A-LONG On Tonys Night, June 7
With the Tony Awards on hiatus for the foreseeable future, theatre fans will be glad to hear that on June 7, the former date of this year's ceremony, ... (read more)
Watch LIVE: The NEXT ON STAGE College Top 25 Announced
Watch the first episode of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE High School Edition - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performer... (read more)
Disney Reveals Development Continues for Musical Adaptations of BEDKNOBS & BROOMSTICKS, THE JUNGLE BOOK & More!
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Disney Theatrical Productions has just announced that Frozen will not return to Broadway when theatre comes b... (read more)