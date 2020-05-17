VIDEO: First Look at EUROVISION SONG CONTEST Starring Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and More

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the upcoming musical film, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, starring Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens and Demi Lovato.

Get a first look at the film here in a music video trailer featuring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams singing the Icelandic Pop banger, 'Volcano Man'!

The #Eurovision dream is very much alive. Starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as members of the Icelandic band Fire Saga, check out #VolcanoMan, a new song from the upcoming movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/jIK7ccL3Ju - Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) May 16, 2020

The directed by David Dobkin, and written by Andrew Steele and Will Ferrell

The story follows Icelandic singers Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir as they are given the chance to represent their country at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The film was initially scheduled for a May 2020 release to coincide with the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, however the release was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film begins streaming Netflix on June 26, 2020.





