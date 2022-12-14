VIDEO: First Look at 'Belle' & 'Be Our Guest' In New BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Featurette

Click Here for More on Beauty and the Beast Live

ABC has released a new Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Anniversary featurette, featuring a first look at the making of musical numbers "Belle" and "Be Our Guest."

The special, three years in the making, stars H.E.R. as Belle, Josh Groban as The Beast, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Rita Moreno as The Narrator, Martin Short as Lumiere, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, Rizwan Manji as Lefou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, and Leo Abelo Perry as Chip.

The new featurette also reveals that Beauty & the Beast composer Alan Menken will be appearing in the special, plus a first look at H.E.R.'s iconic yellow Belle dress.

The special presentation includes live never-before-seen musical performances and features brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story. Each performance is created to pay homage while also adding to the iconic story for viewers at home. Songs from the original animated classic will be performed in front of a live audience at Disney Studios.

Jon M. Chu executive produces the special, with Hamish Hamilton directing, taking viewers on a memorable, magical journey through the classic enchanted tale.

"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" airs tomorrow, Thursday, December 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available the next day on Disney+.

Watch the new featurette here: