VIDEO: First Look at Auli'i Cravalho and More in New Promo for RISE on NBC

NBC has released the latest promo for the upcoming drama "Rise." The music video style promo, featuring the show's cast performing a new Tom Kitt arrangement of Macklemore's 'Glorious', will also preview on air during NBC's broadcast of the SUPER BOWL on Sunday. Check out the new promo below!

"Rise" premieres on Tuesday, March 13th at 10pm ET/PT following the season finale of "This Is Us," and debuts in its regular time period on Tuesday, March 20th at 9pm ET/PT on NBC.

From Jason Katims, executive producer and showrunner of "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood," and "Hamilton" producer Jeffrey Seller comes a heartening new drama about finding inspiration in UNEXPECTED places. When dedicated teacher Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) sheds his own self-doubt and takes over the school's lackluster theater department, he galvanizes not only the faculty and students but the entire working-class town.



The cast includes Josh Radnor, Rosie Perez, Auli'i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Marley Shelton, Rarmian Newton, Ted Sutherland, Amy Forsyth, Casey W. Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joseph Tippett, and Shirley Rumierk.



"Rise" is created by Jason Katims, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jeffrey Seller, Flody Suarez and Michelle Lee also executive produce. Mike Cahill directs and executive produces the pilot.



"Rise" is produced by Universal Television, True Jack Productions and Seller Suarez Productions.

