VIDEO: Emily Walton, De'Lon Grant & Jim Walton Explain How They Came Together to Put COME FROM AWAY Onscreen

On Friday, September 10, we'll all be welcomed back to the rock when Apple TV+ premieres Come From Away. The live performance was filmed at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre this past May in New York City, where the Broadway production is staged, for an audience that included 9/11 survivors and front-line workers; and, employed over 200 people including members of the Broadway crew, staff and creative teams.

"Now, [post-pandemic], the show is even more profound, more heightened because of what we have all been through globally," said Emily Walton, who plays Janice. "Now the whole world is going to able to see this thing that we worked on in secret for three weeks. It all felt very emotional, very beautiful... and that's what this show inspires in people- an overwhelming feeling of humanity and joy and emotion."

Her castmate, De'lon Grant (Bob), shared her excitement. "Now we are a part of a legacy for the rest of time," he said. "People will see it and see what we were a part of. To me, that is such an honor. I feel like a superstar!"

Come From Away tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the US are grounded on September 11, 2001. As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the "come from aways" into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what's happened while finding love, laughter, and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.

Below, watch as Emily and De'Lon are joined by Jim Walton (Nick) to chat about how they came together to make it all happen.