VIDEO: Ellen's Stardust Diner Waitstaff Performs in Protective Face Coverings
The diner reopened for patrons beginning on Thursday, October 1.
Ellen's Stardust Diner has officially reopened!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the restaurant, famous for its singing wait staff, reopened for patrons beginning on Thursday, October 1, with social distancing guidelines in place.
CBS New York recently did a segment on the diner, featuring a clip of some of the waitstaff performing in protective face coverings.
Watch the clip below!
Ellen's Stardust Diner is the home of the world famous singing waitstaff and some of the best diner food in the country. The diner has been serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner for tour groups and locals alike since 1987. The venue currently employs more than 200, including its singing servers, hostesses, bussers, runners, bartenders, dishwashers, chefs.
A GoFundMe campaign was launched earlier this year to help some of the employees who were hit the hardest by the diner's closure due to the health crisis. To learn more or to donate, click here.
