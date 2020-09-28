Ellen's Stardust Diner Will Reopen Its Doors on October 1

The news was confirmed by the diner's Artistic Director, Scott Barbarino, in a Facebook post.

Ellen's Stardust Diner will reopen its doors once again!

The restaurant, famous for its singing wait staff, will be open for patrons beginning on Thursday, October 1, with social distancing guidelines in place.

The news was confirmed by the diner's Artistic Director, Scott Barbarino, in a Facebook post.

"It's time for you my fellow New Yorkers and our fans around the world to come back to what is the heart of our great city," he writes. "Support Live Entertainment!"

Ellen's Stardust Diner is the home of the world famous singing waitstaff and some of the best diner food in the country. The diner has been serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner for tour groups and locals alike since 1987. The venue currently employs more than 200, including its singing servers, hostesses, bussers, runners, bartenders, dishwashers, chefs.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched earlier this year to help some of the employees who were hit the hardest by the diner's closure due to the health crisis. To learn more or to donate, click here.

