VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Where You Are' From KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, 'Where You Are' from Kiss of the Spider Woman!

Kiss of the Spider Woman first premiered at the Performing Arts Center, State University of New York at Purchase in 1990. It was directed by Harold Prince and featured choreography by Susan Stroman. Stroman has won four Tony Awards for Best Choreography.

Kiss of the Spider Woman premiered in the West End in 1992 starring Brent Carver, Anthony Crivello, and one of the most iconic Broadway dancers of all time, Chita Rivera. It featured choreography by Vincent Patterson and co-choreography by Rob Marshall.

It opened on Broadway in 1993, featuring much of the same West End cast, and was again directed by Harold Prince, with choreography by Vincent Paterson and Rob Marshall. For their choreography, Paterson and Marshall were nominated for the Tony Award for Best choreography.

