VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Big Spender' From SWEET CHARITY
In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!
In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!
Today's number, 'Big Spender' from Sweet Charity!
Sweet charity premiered on Broadway in 1966 featuring music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Dorothy Fields and book by Neil Simon. It was directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse and starred Gwen Verdon and John McMartin. The musical was nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning the Tony Award for Best Choreography.
The 1986 Broadway revival was again directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse, this time starring Debbie Allen, Bebe Neuwirth, Allison Williams and Michael Rupert. The production won four Tony Awards including Best Revival.
The 2005 Broadway revival starred Christina Applegate and featured choreography by Tony-winning choreographer Wayne Cilento, who also choreographed Wicked and The Who's Tommy.
The 2009 West End production was choreographed by Stephen Mear and was nominated for three Olivier awards: Best Musical Revival, Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical, and Best Theatre Choreographer.
