VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'America' From WEST SIDE STORY
In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!
In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!
Today's number, 'America' from West Side Story!
West Side Story features some of the most iconic choreography of all time. The original 1957 Broadway production was directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. West Side Story won the Tony Award for Robbins' choreography, and garnered another win for Scenic Design.
The 1961 film version of West Side Story is oftentimes thought of as even more iconic than the stage show. The film starred Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn, and was nominated for eleven Academy Awards. It won ten, including Supporting Actor for George Chakiris, Supporting Actress for Rita Moreno, and Best Picture. Jerome Robbins' choreography was honored once again at the 34th Academy Awards, when he received an Academy Honorary Award "for his brilliant achievements in the art of choreography on film".
The 2020 Broadway production of West Side Story features choreography by Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker, who is one of the most lauded and prolific choreographers in the world of contemporary dance.
The upcoming Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story will feature choreography by Tony Award winner and Resident Choreographer of New York City Ballet, Justin Peck.
