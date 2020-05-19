VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at AC/DC From STARLIGHT EXPRESS

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, AC/DC from Starlight Express!

Starlight Express, featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and direction by Trevor Nunn opened in the West End in 1984. The original choreography was created by Arlene Phillips.

Arlene Phillips also choreographed the Broadway production of Starlight Express in 1987, and the German production, which opened in 1988 and is still running today. For the Broadway production, Phillips was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Choreography.

In addition to Starlight Express, Phillips choreographed the 1982 film version of Annie, the Stage adaptation of Flashdance, We Will Rock You and more. She is also known for being a judge on Strictly Come Dancing from 2004-2009.

