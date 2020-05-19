VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at AC/DC From STARLIGHT EXPRESS
In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!
In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!
Today's number, AC/DC from Starlight Express!
Starlight Express, featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and direction by Trevor Nunn opened in the West End in 1984. The original choreography was created by Arlene Phillips.
Arlene Phillips also choreographed the Broadway production of Starlight Express in 1987, and the German production, which opened in 1988 and is still running today. For the Broadway production, Phillips was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Choreography.
In addition to Starlight Express, Phillips choreographed the 1982 film version of Annie, the Stage adaptation of Flashdance, We Will Rock You and more. She is also known for being a judge on Strictly Come Dancing from 2004-2009.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 25 in the college category.... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton & More Come Together for A Night of Covenant House Stars
Hollywood stars and Broadway veterans are teaming up tonight, May 18 at 8pm ET/5pm PT to celebrate Covenant House, the international charity providing... (read more)
VIDEO: Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed Sing 'A Million Dreams'
Broadway princesses, Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed have come together virtually to perform 'A Million Dreams' from The Greatest Showman!... (read more)
Original Cast Of FOREVER PLAID Will Reunite For The '30th Plaidiversary' On Facebook Live
Join the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Forever Plaid!... (read more)
Photo Flash: See Bette Midler, Ben Platt, Judith Light, and More in a First Look at THE POLITICIAN Season 2
Netflix has shared a first look at season two of The Politician, starring Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Judith Light, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laura Dreyfuss, and ... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Scott SEA WALL Film Extends Stream for One Week
Now you can catch Fleabag star Andrew Scott in a special filmed production of Simon Stephens' play Sea Wall for one more week!... (read more)