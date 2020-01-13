VIDEO: EMOJILAND's George Abud Takes Over Instagram!
BroadwayWorld got an inside look at the new Off-Broadway musical Emojiand this weekend as George Abud took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story at the new Off-Broadway musical Emojiand! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy. Check it all out below!
George Abud is currently playing Nerd Face in Emojiand at Off-Broadway's The Duke. He made his Broadway debut in The Visit and also appeared on the original Broadway cast of The Band's Visit. He has been seen Off-Broadway in The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Nathan The Wise, Peer Gynt, Allegro, The Band's Visit, and Lolita, My Love. His regional credits include August Rush, Annie Get Your Gun, A Midsummer Night's Dream, 1776, Fiddler on the Roof, Man of La Mancha, and Oliver Twist. He has also been seen internationally in The New Prince with Barbara Walsh, Marc Kudisch, and Paulo Szot at the Dutch National Opera in Amsterdam.
Emojiand began its Off-Broadway run on Thursday, January 9, 2020, and will run through Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues). The show garnered 12 nominations and 5 wins at the 2018 NYMF Awards and was a 2018 Richard Rodgers Award Finalist.
The production features Lesli Margherita as Princess, Josh Lamon as Prince, Ann Harada as Pile of Poo, Felicia Boswell as Police Officer, Lucas Steele as Skull, Natalie Weiss as Construction Worker, Max Crumm as Man In Business Suit Levitating, Jacob Dickey as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, (aka "Sunny"), Dwelvan David as Guardsman, Heather Makalani as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore as Woman Dancing, Jordan Fife Hunt as Man Dancing, George Abud as Nerd Face, and Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (aka "Smize").
Not to be confused with, and very much unlike The Emoji Movie, Emojiand is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society - and a heart - can face: Who are we? And who matters?
