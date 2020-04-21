VIDEO: Drama Desk Nominations, PLUS a URINETOWN Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 2pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in The House continues today (2pm) as James and Seth announce the nominations for the 65th annual Drama Desk Awards, plus a Urinetown Original Broadway Company reunion (Hunter Foster, Spencer Kayden, Jeff McCarthy, Nancy Opel and Jennifer Laura Thompson); and tonight (8pm) with One Day at a Time Cast members (Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Todd Grinnell, Justina Machado, Marcel Ruiz and Stephen Tobolowsky. Joined by executive producers: Norman Lear, Brent Miller, Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett).
New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda shared an update on Instagram about Nick, who is now on day 18 of being sedated. Nick has had issues in his right leg with clotting, and gettin... (read more)
LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Will Be Available For Digital Download With Proceeds Going to Charity
Les Misérables -The Staged Concert will be available for digital download in the UK and Australia to raise much needed funds for performers, musicians... (read more)
Sunday Update: Nick Cordero Fundraiser Passes $300,000; Amanda Provides Latest on His Health
As Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero continues to battle COVID-19 and a cascade of health issues while in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Cali... (read more)
Breaking: NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Cancels All Non-Essential Events Through June
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown earlier this month (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a ... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Challenges Fans to Make Up Their Own 'Think of Me' Ending
Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced another fan challenge on his social media!... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With LOVE NEVER DIES
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April a... (read more)