VIDEO: Douglas Sills Sings 'Into the Fire' From THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL with The Valley Villagers Virtual Choir
The video is introduced by Christine Andreas, who starred opposite Sills in the Broadway Production of The Scarlet Pimpernel
Douglas Sills has come together with The Valley Villagers Virtual Choir to perform 'Into the Fire' from The Scarlet Pimpernel. The video is introduced by Christine Andreas, who starred opposite Sills in the Broadway production.
With music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics and book by Nan Knighton, The Scarlet Pimpernel is based on Baroness Orczy's famous 20th-century novel of the same name, which takes place at the peak of the French Revolution and the fight for liberty, equality and fraternity. Set in England and France, The Scarlet Pimpernel tells the story of an English nobleman, Sir Percy Blakeney, who adopts a secret identity to battle the forces of evil during the Reign of Terror of the French Revolution.
