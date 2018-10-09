VIDEO: Don't Be Clueless... Meet the Cast of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL!

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier, The New Group has just announced complete casting and the design team for Clueless, the Musical. Amy Heckerling takes us back to 90s Beverly Hills with this musical version of her beloved film Clueless, a modern spin on Jane Austen's Emma. With her singular voice, she gives us a score that reimagines 90s hits into ingenious parodies and yearning monologues for her lovesick characters. Director Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) and choreographer Kelly Devine (Come from Away) drive this fresh take on the story of Cher (Dove Cameron - "Liv and Maddie," Descendants, Hairspray Live!), a girl so psychotically optimistic she can't see that her bungling attempts at playing Cupid disguise her own fashion-plated isolation.

This world premiere production, with choreography by Kelly Devine, directed by Kristin Hanggi, begins previews November 20 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, December 11. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through January 12 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Below, get to know the company from some of their previous performances!

Ephie Aardema (Tai):

Gilbert L. Bailey II (Murray):

Will Connolly (Travis):

Dave Thomas Brown (Josh):

Zurin Villanueva (Dionne):

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You