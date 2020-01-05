VIDEO: David Byrne Talks AMERICAN UTOPIA and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

David Byrne was featured on this morning's episode of CBS Sunday Morning. His Broadway show American Utopia was just one of many topics the performer covered.

During the segment, Byrne also talked about his love of performing, his growing affinity for collaboration, and his optimism, apparent in his "Reasons to Be Cheerful," a platform that spotlights ways in which the world is getting better.

Watch the full feature below!

Talking Heads superstar David Byrne's American Utopia is now playing at the legendary Hudson Theatre! Byrne is joined by 11 diverse musicians from around the globe featuring choreography by Annie-B Parson with Tony-nominated Alex Timbers serving as production consultant.

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach #1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The theatrical concert, which includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27 countries over nine months in 2018, and was named "Best International Contemporary Concert" at Australia's 2019 Helpmann Awards.

David Byrne's American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You