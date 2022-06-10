VIDEO: Darren Criss & Julianne Hough on Hosting The Tony Awards: Act One

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Darren Criss and Julianne Hough to discuss hosting the Tony Awards: Act One this Sunday, June 12.

Criss and Hough will host "The Tony Awards: Act One," one hour of exclusive content streaming live, only on Paramount+, which will commence Sunday, June 12 (7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT), prior to the live broadcast of the Tony Awards on CBS.

Criss and Hough will kick off the 2022 Tony Awards by bestowing multiple awards and introducing special performances throughout the exciting hour of programming.

The pair discussed preparing for the ceremony while simultaneously starring in Broadway shows, how they feel representing the Broadway community, and teased what audiences can expect from their opening number.

"I wrote this little opening number for us, so we get to employ [Julianne's] fabulous performing skills, of course, not only as a singer but, of course, she's an okay dancer as well," Criss joked.

"It's just an honor to be a part of it but I love the intensity of it. I love the, like, 'Lets push! Let's see how many other numbers we can do! We'll stay up all night! All good, let's keep going,'" Hough said of their rehearsal process for the broadcast.

The Paramount+ broadcast will be follows by The 75th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose and airing live coast-to-coast (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

Watch the new interview here: