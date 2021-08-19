VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe on His Voguing MIRACLE WORKERS Performance, and More

Last night, Daniel Radcliffe returned to The Late Show to talk about his experience playing the Oregon Trail video game, the joys of working with his girlfriend, and the secret behind his wildly funny dance performance in "Miracle Workers."

In case you missed it, in Episode 4 of Season 3 of the TBS series, Radcliffe put his own spin on the song "She'll Be Coming Round the Mountain When She Comes". The video, in which Radcliffe does some voguing, promptly went viral. If you missed it, you can check out the video here!

"Voguing had specifically been asked for by the writers, you'll have to ask them why," Radcliffe said on The Late Show. "They brought in a voguing specialist called Tomás Matos and he sent me all these videos. He taught me the baby version of it because I can't do one percent of one percent of what he does."

Check out the interview clip below!

Miracle Workers stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni. It debuted in 2018 as the #1 new cable comedy of the season. Hailed by Awards Daily as a "welcome cure for the winter blues," the second and most recent installment MIRACLE WORKERS: DARK AGES currently ranks as a top five cable comedy, reaching 27.5 million viewers across TBS' linear and digital platforms.

Set in the year 1844, the new season of MIRACLE WORKERS follows an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and a liberated prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril.

All-new episodes of Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail air Tuesdays at 10:30/9:30c on TBS. Seasons 1 & 2 are available now on HBO Max.