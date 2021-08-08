VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe Performs 'She'll Be Coming Round the Mountain When She Comes' on MIRACLE WORKERS

The third season of the TBS series Miracle Workers is now underway! In Episode 4 of Season 3, Daniel Radcliffe put his own spin on the song 'She'll Be Coming Round the Mountain When She Comes."

Check out the video below!

Miracle Workers stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni. It debuted in 2018 as the #1 new cable comedy of the season. Hailed by Awards Daily as a "welcome cure for the winter blues," the second and most recent installment MIRACLE WORKERS: DARK AGES currently ranks as a top five cable comedy, reaching 27.5 million viewers across TBS' linear and digital platforms.

Set in the year 1844, the new season of MIRACLE WORKERS follows an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and a liberated prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril.

All-new episodes of Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail air Tuesdays at 10:30/9:30c on TBS. Seasons 1 & 2 are available now on HBO Max.