VIDEO: Daniel McKamey & David Osorio Release GREEK MYTHOLOGY THE MUSICAL

Daniel McKamey and David Osorio have released the new stop-motion theatre piece: Greek Mythology The Musical! Daniel McKamey and David Osorio write and create comedic musicals. During the pandemic, they were forced to figure out another way to do theatre online.

They began doing stop-motion theatre which they later renamed Instagram Theatre. Though this will never replace live theatre, it gave them a chance to do theatre while everything was closed. They posted their first Instagram Theatre Clip "Firemen The Musical" on Instagram, which received thousands of views. The pair have started a YouTube Channel, posting weekly FREE Theatre Shows.

Watch below!

Director: Daniel McKamey

Music & Lyrics: Daniel McKamey & David Osorio

Book: Daniel McKamey