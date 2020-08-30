VIDEO: DREAMGIRLS Asian Tour Cast and Creatives Release Black Lives Matter Video, Encouraging People to Vote
The video was produced and directed by Alex Gibbs, who played Jimmy Early on the tour.
The 2020 Dreamgirls Asian Tour cast recently united virtually to create a Black Lives Matter video, encouraging people to vote.
The video was produced and directed by Alex Gibbs, who played Jimmy Early on the tour. Gibbs also reached out to the show's cast and creative team with the idea.
Check out the video below!
Happy Juneteenth Family! I got the chance to Produce and Direct this project amongst a team full of BRILLIANT CREATIVES!! Dreamgirls Stands WITH #Blacklivesmatter On this day we honor the memory of those lost and pledge to change the future. #speaktheirnames #saytheirname #sayhername #GeorgeFloyd #unity #broadwayblack #Bet #blacklivesmatter #dreamgirls #broadwaymusical #theatre #BreonnaTaylor @Playbill @Broadwayworld @Cnn @Msnbc @Donlemon @Chrisccoumo @maddowshow @abcnews @Joyannreid #broadwayblack #Bet SPECIAL THANKS TO Henry Kreiger Robert Longbottom Jamilia Gordon Cherie Rosen Ashley McMannus Jonathan Infante Collin Caston Reyna Joy Banks
A post shared by ????????? (@alexgibbslive) on Jun 19, 2020 at 2:26pm PDT
