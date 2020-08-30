Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: DREAMGIRLS Asian Tour Cast and Creatives Release Black Lives Matter Video, Encouraging People to Vote

The video was produced and directed by Alex Gibbs, who played Jimmy Early on the tour.

Aug. 30, 2020  

The 2020 Dreamgirls Asian Tour cast recently united virtually to create a Black Lives Matter video, encouraging people to vote.

The video was produced and directed by Alex Gibbs, who played Jimmy Early on the tour. Gibbs also reached out to the show's cast and creative team with the idea.

Check out the video below!


