VIDEO: DPS ON AIR Features Diane Davis And Donald Margulies Honoring Actor Mark Blum
This week, Dramatists Play Service's social media channel, "DPS On Air," features Diane Davis ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two") reading the last monologue from "The Model Apartment" by DPS playwright Donald Margulies (2000 Pulitzer winner for "Dinner with Friends").
The video honors actor Mark Blum ("The Assembled Parties") who sadly died last month due to complications from COVID-19. Mr. Blum co-starred with Ms. Davis in the 2013 Primary Stages production of "The Model Apartment."
"DPS On Air" is meant to provide a stage for DPS playwrights, enrichment for audiences, and serve as a spotlight for the theater community. Each week, the channel features intimate, living room performances by renowned playwrights, actors, and friends of the theater community. So far, readings by Tony Award-winner John Cameron Mitchell ("Hedwig and The Angry Inch"), Michael John LaChiusa ("Hello Again"), John Patrick Shanley ('Doubt"), Molly Bernard ("Younger") and plays by Mitchell, LaChiusa, Shanley, Sam Silbiger ("Six Years Old"), Crystal Skillman ("Open"), Adam Szymkowicz ("Hearts Like Fists"), Aaron Mark ("Squeamish"), Kate Scelsa ("Everyone's Fine with Virginia Woolf"), Christina Quintana ("Scissoring"), and Kevin Armento ("Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally") have been featured.
Stock and amateur licensing rights for over 4,000 plays and musicals are available via www.dramatists.com.
