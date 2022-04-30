VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Linedy Genao Shares How She Juggles 8 Shows A Week & More on Survival Jobs

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the hardworking, mega talented and gracious Dear Evan Hansen actor, Linedy Genao. Linedy shares with us how transitioned from working in a bank as her 'survival job' to gracing the stage in On Your Feet, her Broadway debut as the Gloria Estefan understudy!

Before closing out the episode with a fun 'Fill in the Lyric' game, Linedy provides insight into how Broadway can be more inclusive to Latin performers, how she overcomes imposter syndrome, and the importance of taking time for yourself as an actor.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where Jason discusses seeing "Hamilton" for the first time recently and Samantha's love of 'trashy' reality television to decompress after a long day! The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.