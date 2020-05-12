Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Fans Perform 'Waving Through a Window' in Mashup Video

May. 12, 2020  

In honor of the show's return to the Ahmanson, Center Theatre Group has released a mashup video of Dear Evan Hansen fans performing 'Waving Through a Window'!

Check out the video below!

Dear Evan Hansen is returning to the Ahmanson Theatre after a sold-out record-breaking run in 2018. It is the winner of six 2017 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theatre Album! A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. "Dear Evan Hansen" is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

