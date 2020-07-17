VIDEO: Cole Escola Performs the Opening Number From the 2020 Obie Awards

Click Here for More Articles on 2020 AWARDS SEASON

The 65th Annual Obie Awards, presented by the American Theatre Wing, premiered on YouTube on July 14. The prerecorded ceremony was hosted by comedian, actor and writer Cole Escola.

Watch the opening number, titled 'The Show Must Go On', performed by Escola, below!

The Obie Awards featured special guest presenters Cynthia Erivo, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Heidi Schreck, among others, as well as an encore presentation from the Obie Award-winning production of Fela!, featuring Obie Award-winner Saycon Sengbloh and Sahr Ngaujah. Playwright Michael R. Jackson will share a special performance of "Memory Song" from A Strange Loop.

Members of the York Theatre Company revival of Merrily We Roll Along were joined by members of the original Broadway and 2019 Fiasco Theater revival casts for a special performance of "Our Time" in celebration of the 25th Anniversary of its Obie Award wins. Songwriter and performer Shaina Taub performed during the In Memoriam.

Watch the full event streaming here and check out the winners list here!

