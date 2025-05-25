VIDEO: Cody Simpson & Annie Aitken Sing 'I’ve Never Been In Love Before' from GUYS & DOLLS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cody Simpson has released a new music video featuring Annie Aitken performing "I’ve Never Been In Love Before" from Guys & Dolls. The video comes after the recent close of Opera Australia’s large-scale production at Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour, which concluded its run on April 20, 2025.

The Guys & Dolls production opened in March 2025 and featured an all-star Australian cast, including Simpson, Aitken, Jason Arrow, and Bobby Fox. Set against the backdrop of Sydney’s Farm Cove, with the Opera House and city skyline in view, the show featured direction by Shaun Rennie, scenic design by Brian Thomson, and costumes by Jennifer Irwin. The cast also included several artists making their musical theatre debuts.

Guys & Dolls is known for its celebrated score by Frank Loesser and classic songs including "Luck Be a Lady" and "Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat." The Opera Australia production marked a major event in Sydney’s musical theatre calendar, drawing audiences to its unique outdoor setting at Mrs Macquaries Point.

The music video shared by Cody Simpson offers fans another opportunity to experience a highlight from the recently closed production. Simpson is no stranger to musical theater, having previously played Dmitry on Broadway in Anastasia.