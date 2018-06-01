VIDEO: Cirque Du Soleil Uses Audience Brain Imaging to Build New Works

Jun. 1, 2018  

This week, Nightline went behind the scenes of the world famous avante garde circus troupe, Cirque du Soleil, to check out the latest in theatrical technology: audience brain studies. Check out the video below to see how the Cirque is turning to science to develop new works!

Originally composed of 20 street performers in 1984, Cirque du Soleil completely reinvented circus arts and went on to become a world leader in artistic entertainment. Established in Montreal, the Canadian organization has brought wonder and delight to over 180 million spectators with 42 productions that have taken place in close to 450 cities in 60 countries.

Cirque du Soleil currently has over 4,000 employees, including 1,300 artists, from nearly 50 countries. In 2017 alone, 19 shows are being presented simultaneously throughout the world.

