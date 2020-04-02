VIDEO: Christopher Fitzgerald and Jessica Stone Sing From BABES IN ARMS In Today's City Center #EncoresArchives Clip

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

Today's video shows Christopher Fitzgerald and Jessica Stone singing "I Wish I Were in Love Again" from Babes in Arms!

