VIDEO: Christiani Pitts, Drew McOnie, and More Discuss the Magic of KING KONG

King Kong may have the most talked-about puppet on the Great White Way, but a recent feature on CBS is breaking down just what makes this show so magical.

CBS This Morning talked with the musical's leading lady, Christiani Pitts, as well as director/choreographer Drew McOnie.

"When I first saw him I cried a little bit because I couldn't believe that that was my scene partner and my co-star," Pitts said of the behemoth puppet. "And it took me about 15 minutes of silence of just sort of walking around his body and touching different places his arms, his hands to just really let it sit in that I'm going to be forming a relationship with him for the next year of my life."

McOnie talked about why audiences are so taken with the musical, and why he thinks it is exceeding expectations.

"I think everyone is expecting the scale and the kind of epic nature of him but nobody's ever really prepared for the emotional capacity of the beast," he said. "the thing that absolutely punched me square in the soul was when you look into the eyes of the beast and he's got this amazing kind of liquid depth within his eyes. You can almost see yourself reflected within it."

Watch the full feature below!

Written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with a score by Marius de Vries (La La Land and Moulin Rouge!) and songs by Eddie Perfect(Beetlejuice), King Kong is directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie(Strictly Ballroom The Musical).

The cast is led by Christiani Pitts, (A Bronx Tale) as Ann Darrow, Eric William Morris (Mamma Mia!) as Carl Denham, and Erik Lochtefeld (Misery, Metamorphoses) as Lumpy.

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. Roaring with action, King Kong is a gripping and spectacular story of unlikely friendship, unshakable courage, and breaking free from the cages others put us into.

